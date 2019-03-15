Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Sawyer Hickman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Burial
Following Services
New Ritchie Cemetery
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Resources
Sawyer Hickman
Sawyer Jack Hickman

Sawyer Jack Hickman


2018 - 2019
Sawyer Jack Hickman Obituary
Sawyer Jack Hickman, 9 month old son of Matthew and Laken Snider Hickman, passed away at 7:07 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in a local hospital.
Sawyer Jack loved being held and nothing made him happier than being rocked while sucking on his nunu or strawberry baby bottle pops. He was quite fond of bath time and getting his hair brushed was his favorite. He was named Sawyer, but he was affectionately called Sawman, Tator Tot, and Bubba, just to name a few.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Matthew and Laken of Moss Bluff; maternal grandparents, David and Angelia Snider of Lake Charles; paternal grandparents, Donald and Melanie Hickman of DeRidder; maternal great grandparents, Don and Sherry Snider and Harry and Bonnie Sommers all of Moss Bluff and Ike and June Davis of Mena, Ark.; paternal great grandparents, Marie Doyle and Lillianne Hickman both of DeRidder; uncles, Hunter Snider of Moss Bluff and Michael Hickman (Kourtenay) of DeRidder; and aunt, Brandi Logan of Porter, Texas.

Heaven's Rocking Chair

Are there rocking chairs in Heaven
Where little babies go?
Do the angels hold you closely
And rock you to a fro?

Do they talk silly baby talk
To get a smile or two,
And sing the sleepy lullabies
I used to sing to you?

My heart is aching for you,
My angel child so dear.
You brought such joy into my life,
The short time you were here.

I know you're in a happy place,
And in God's loving care.
I dream each night I'm rocking you
In Heaven's rocking chair.

Ron Tranmer

Dear Sawyer,

We love you with all our hearts. You were loved by so many. You were only in our arms for a short time but will always be in our hearts. You brought so much joy, love, and laughter to our lives.

Love and miss you always,
Mom and Dad

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at First Pentecostal Church. Pastor Jeff Ralston will officiate. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin in the church on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from noon until the start of the service.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Juan Bossano, Dr. Jamal Saqer, and Dr. Fernando Stein as well as their nurses and staff for the wonderful care given to Sawyer and his family these past months.
Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2019
