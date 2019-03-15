Sawyer Jack Hickman, 9 month old son of Matthew and Laken Snider Hickman, passed away at 7:07 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in a local hospital.

Sawyer Jack loved being held and nothing made him happier than being rocked while sucking on his nunu or strawberry baby bottle pops. He was quite fond of bath time and getting his hair brushed was his favorite. He was named Sawyer, but he was affectionately called Sawman, Tator Tot, and Bubba, just to name a few.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Matthew and Laken of Moss Bluff; maternal grandparents, David and Angelia Snider of Lake Charles; paternal grandparents, Donald and Melanie Hickman of DeRidder; maternal great grandparents, Don and Sherry Snider and Harry and Bonnie Sommers all of Moss Bluff and Ike and June Davis of Mena, Ark.; paternal great grandparents, Marie Doyle and Lillianne Hickman both of DeRidder; uncles, Hunter Snider of Moss Bluff and Michael Hickman (Kourtenay) of DeRidder; and aunt, Brandi Logan of Porter, Texas.



Heaven's Rocking Chair



Are there rocking chairs in Heaven

Where little babies go?

Do the angels hold you closely

And rock you to a fro?



Do they talk silly baby talk

To get a smile or two,

And sing the sleepy lullabies

I used to sing to you?



My heart is aching for you,

My angel child so dear.

You brought such joy into my life,

The short time you were here.



I know you're in a happy place,

And in God's loving care.

I dream each night I'm rocking you

In Heaven's rocking chair.



Ron Tranmer



Dear Sawyer,



We love you with all our hearts. You were loved by so many. You were only in our arms for a short time but will always be in our hearts. You brought so much joy, love, and laughter to our lives.



Love and miss you always,

Mom and Dad



Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at First Pentecostal Church. Pastor Jeff Ralston will officiate. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin in the church on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from noon until the start of the service.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Juan Bossano, Dr. Jamal Saqer, and Dr. Fernando Stein as well as their nurses and staff for the wonderful care given to Sawyer and his family these past months. Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary