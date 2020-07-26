Scott Edward Schwertner, 30, of Lake Charles passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

Scott was born on December 22, 1989 in Lafayette and was raised and lived all of his life in Lake Charles. He attended Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic School and was a star football player for Barbe High School where he was a 2008 graduate. Scott furthered his education at McNeese State University where he earned a degree in accounting. He held positions in the accounting field for several businesses.

He had a vivacious personality and enjoyed socializing and living life to the fullest. Scott enjoyed all outdoor activities and sports and he was dedicated to his health and physical fitness. He took pleasure in his yearly skiing trips with his family. Scott was very much loved and liked by all who knew him and will be sorely missed.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Rodney and Karen Schwertner; siblings, Bradley Schwertner (Tiffany), Lauren Schwertner, and Nicholas Schwertner; maternal grandparents, George and Betty Mack; uncles, Gerard Mack (Karla), George Mack (Dana), and Greg Mack (Stephanie); an aunt, Catherine Mack; nephew and Godchild, Brayden Schwertner; his beloved furry companion, Breezy; as well as numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leo and Bertie Schwertner.

His funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Cremation will follow under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday from noon until leaving for the church at 1:30 p.m.

In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

