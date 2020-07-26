1/1
Scott Edward Schwertner
1989 - 2020
Scott Edward Schwertner, 30, of Lake Charles passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
Scott was born on December 22, 1989 in Lafayette and was raised and lived all of his life in Lake Charles. He attended Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic School and was a star football player for Barbe High School where he was a 2008 graduate. Scott furthered his education at McNeese State University where he earned a degree in accounting. He held positions in the accounting field for several businesses.
He had a vivacious personality and enjoyed socializing and living life to the fullest. Scott enjoyed all outdoor activities and sports and he was dedicated to his health and physical fitness. He took pleasure in his yearly skiing trips with his family. Scott was very much loved and liked by all who knew him and will be sorely missed.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Rodney and Karen Schwertner; siblings, Bradley Schwertner (Tiffany), Lauren Schwertner, and Nicholas Schwertner; maternal grandparents, George and Betty Mack; uncles, Gerard Mack (Karla), George Mack (Dana), and Greg Mack (Stephanie); an aunt, Catherine Mack; nephew and Godchild, Brayden Schwertner; his beloved furry companion, Breezy; as well as numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leo and Bertie Schwertner.
His funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Cremation will follow under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday from noon until leaving for the church at 1:30 p.m.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
26
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
18 entries
July 26, 2020
Rodney, Some occasions leave us without wind in our sails. Know that our prayers are with you and your family...Call upon the strength of the Lord that loves you and will sustain you in this, your time of need.
Hear my heart, we are here for you.
Kay Glenn
Neighbor
July 26, 2020
Karen and Rodney, you and your family are in my thoughts. I wish you strength in the coming days, months, and years. Love to you, Karen Fowler Miller
Karen Fowler Miller
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of the loss of your Beautiful son. You will be in the Prayers of our Family as well as those of our whole Community, especially Buc Nation❤
Sandra Gueringer
July 26, 2020
Rest in peace, dear Scott. My deepest sympathy, love and prayers to the Schwertner and Mack families. If I could be with you all I would. We are an Irish Channel family always. Much love, Alice
Alice Knox Comstock
Friend
July 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Gloria Mouhot
Friend
July 26, 2020
Rodney, I just heard about the passing of your son, Scott. I am saddened by your loss and prayed that God would give You and Karen His “peace that passes all understanding”. I have not seen you in years but KA crosses my mind often. Please know that my heart is with you, my friend.
Johnny and Ivette Derouen
Johnny Derouen
Friend
July 26, 2020
Rodney, my prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time.

May the Lord Bless you and keep you
May the Lord make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you
May the Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace -- Num 6:24-26

Grenetta
Grenetta Dawn DuBrock
Friend
July 26, 2020
To the Family, I pray for your comfort and peace during this time. Karen, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. There is nothing I can say to ease your suffering. I do hope and pray for your comfort during this difficult time. ( I worked with you at Dillards)
kevin morgan
Friend
July 26, 2020
For Rodney and Karen
I am so very sorry for your lost. You and your family are in my prayers. I just can't find the words to express my feelings. Take care and stay strong.
James Adams
Friend
July 25, 2020
Karen and Rodney, our deepest condolences for your loss, our love, thoughts, and prayers are with you and your family.
Thuy Vu
July 25, 2020
This is for Rodney I’m truly so sorry for your lost My family lived on 1st avenue a few houses down from your parents



Sheryl Kratzer Odell
Sheryl Odell
Neighbor
July 25, 2020
Dear Karen and Rodney, we are so very sorry for your loss. Scott was a ray of sunshine, and a loyal friend with a heart of gold. He will be missed but leaves many cherished memories behind.
Eileen Scofield
Friend
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin and friend. Scott, will love you and miss you always.
Janie Mack
Family
July 25, 2020
Rodney and Karen, our prayers and deepest sympathy are with you both and your family during this difficult time. Paul and Paula
Paul Michalko
July 25, 2020
Scott was such a sweet guy, he made me smile every time I was around him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Lisa Jacobson
Friend
July 25, 2020
Such fond memories of Scott:
Whether on the soccer field, school gym, or baseball field, you were always there to cheer him on. Sorry we cannot be there in person, but know you are in our hearts and prayers. May the Lord comfort you as only He can.
George and Denise Leiato
Friend
July 24, 2020
May the happy moments of Scott's life remain in your memory.
Vicky
July 24, 2020
I pray the Lord holds your soul and comforts your family with strength and peace.
Vicky
Friend
