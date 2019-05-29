Scottie Witherwax Gary, 90, formerly of Woodlawn, La., passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 17, 1929, to Gertrude and James Witherwax. In December 1948 she married Dewey Gary and together they enjoyed 50 years of marriage. Those who knew her lovingly referred to her as "Aunt Scottie." She will be long remembered for her love of children and how she modeled Jesus to all.

Scottie was a devoted and faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son; Jonathan Gary; and her brother, Gerald Witherwax.

Those left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Scottie Ellen (Dan) Pillsbury of Moss Bluff; two brothers, Burton Witherwax of Woodlawn, La., and Jimmy Gwendell (Jean) Witherwax of New Mexico; two sisters, Betty Hardy of Welsh, La., and Elthabye "Dub" Moseley of Pearl, Miss.; and a special great niece Shelly Gary; and five grandchildren, Jacob Lavergne, Joshua Lavergne, Chase Ortego, Blake Gary, Brooke Broussard and three great grandchildren.

The family will welcome friends for visitation on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and resume on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Michael Shamblin will officiate. A private burial will follow at Pinehill Cemetery. Published in American Press on May 29, 2019