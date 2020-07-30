"I have decided, to follow Jesus, No turning back, no turning back."

Sedonia Bobb Carroll was born June 30, 1922, to Joseph and Emma Bobb in Washington, La. She departed this life on June 24, 2020, in the comfort of her daughter and longtime caregiver's home. She was a housewife and a lifelong resident of the state of Louisiana, living in Lake Charles most of her life. She was mother to nine children, and was a faithful member of Travelers Rest Baptist Church where her brother, Cunningham Bobb was the pastor. She later joined New Emmanuel Baptist Church, under the Pastorate of the Rev. Roland E Mouton Jr. until she became too ill to attend.

Sedonia loved many things, including gardening, taking long walks, preparing wonderful meals and caring for her grandchildren, but most of all, she LOVED the Lord as was evidenced by her desire to praise Him in Word and Song to all who would listen. In her latter years, when asked "how are you feeling today mama," you would be greeted with a song such as "I woke up this morning with my mind, stayed on Jesus. Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah!"

She is survived by her children, Doris Miller (Tony), Columbus, Ohio, Lillie Rose Thomas (Johnny), Columbus, Ohio, Larry Carroll, Gail LeBlanc (Davis), Harvey Carroll, Linda Staves (Joseph), all of Lake Charles, La.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Lee Carroll; sons, John (Sonny), James and Donald Ray; both parents; six brothers, Brady, Gus, Joseph, Leroy, Cunningham and Abraham; five sisters, Helen, Pearlie, Joyce, Alice and Anna Belle.

She leaves to cherish her memory a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A private gravesite ceremony for immediate family is being planned, and a memorial service will be announced for family and friends at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store