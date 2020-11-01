Seeburn Joseph Chaumont, 85, of Lake Charles, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in a Baton Rouge Healthcare Facility. He was born in Basile, La. on April 4, 1935 to the late Wesley and Elaine Manuel Chaumont. In 1940, his family made Lake Charles their home. Mr. Chaumont was a 1954 graduate of Landry High School where he met his sweetheart, "Pinkie", once married, they lived their life in Lake Charles. After high school, he went to work for Craft Rushworth (LCR) for over fifty years as a salesman and retired in 2002 as General Manager. He served his country for eight years in the US Naval Reserve.

Mr. Chaumont was a faithful member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where he served many years as an usher. He took pride in raising his family to be devoted to church and serving the Lord. Mr. Chaumont also helped raise funds for St. Jude, where he was awarded for his level of raised funds. During his younger years, he enjoyed hunting doves and deer; his later years golfing and was always an avid football fan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eileen "Pinkie" Bouquet Chaumont; son Chad Chaumont and Kelly Paplin of Long Island, NY; daughter, Beth Chaumont Buller and husband Warren of Lake Charles; seven grandchildren, Matthew Buller, Mary Moore and husband Jordan, Michael Buller and wife Alyssa, Monica Buller, Mark Buller, Chloe Paplin and Jackson Paplin, and three great-grandchildren, Lydia and Evelyn Moore, and Elizabeth Buller. He also leaves his group of high school friends, whom he still remained close to and enjoyed getting together with.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Cornell Chaumont.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Nathan Long will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Viewing Tuesday will begin at 2 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the church.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Louis High School, 1624 Bank Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601.

