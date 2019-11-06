|
Selma Jean Leger, 81, of Moss Bluff, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Leger was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Bluffton, Ind., to Oscar Lee and Mary Epley Paxson. She lived a simple life and enjoyed cooking for her family. She was all about her children and grandchildren.
Selma is survived by her children, Jeffrey Leger of Moss Bluff, La., Darleen Hutto and husband David of Moss Bluff, La., and Sandy Sanders and husband Rick of Moss Bluff, La.; grandchildren, Kristi Thompson, Lacy Sanders, Sarah Jensen, Andrea Richard, Andrea E. Fontenot, Jacob Leger, Travis Miller, Alicia Talley and Kaylin Miller; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jefferd Leger; and parents, Oscar Lee and Mary Epley Paxson.
Funeral service will be on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Friday at 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 6, 2019