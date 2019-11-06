Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Selma Leger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Resources
More Obituaries for Selma Leger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selma Jean Leger


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Selma Jean Leger Obituary
Selma Jean Leger, 81, of Moss Bluff, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Leger was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Bluffton, Ind., to Oscar Lee and Mary Epley Paxson. She lived a simple life and enjoyed cooking for her family. She was all about her children and grandchildren.
Selma is survived by her children, Jeffrey Leger of Moss Bluff, La., Darleen Hutto and husband David of Moss Bluff, La., and Sandy Sanders and husband Rick of Moss Bluff, La.; grandchildren, Kristi Thompson, Lacy Sanders, Sarah Jensen, Andrea Richard, Andrea E. Fontenot, Jacob Leger, Travis Miller, Alicia Talley and Kaylin Miller; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jefferd Leger; and parents, Oscar Lee and Mary Epley Paxson.
Funeral service will be on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Friday at 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -