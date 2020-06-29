ShaMauri Dasha Stagg
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ShaMauri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ShaMauri Dasha Stagg, 25, departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Houston, Texas. She was born March 6, 1995.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. and funeral service at noon at King's Funeral Home. Facial masks are mandatory. Burial will follow at Perkins Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
30 entries
June 27, 2020
My prayers are with the family. I love you all Rest In Peace Cuz.
Troy Burd
Family
June 27, 2020
As you remember your love one, as God heals your broken hearts(Psalm 147:3) may your cherished memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength to endure.
Darrius H
June 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
SHERONDA Robinson
Friend
June 26, 2020
ShaMauri RIP. JESUS has prepared a place for you. Be an angel and keep watch over the family.
L B
June 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences for your loss. May God be with you giving you comfort and peace during this most difficult time.
L D
Neighbor
June 26, 2020
To Shalonda and Family:

Words cannot express what I imagine the Family is going through at an unfortunate time like this. Our deepest Sympathy and Prayers are with you during this untimely and unfortunate loss of a loved one! We too feel like we lost a Family member because we have watched this beautiful young lady grow up within the church! We pray that GOD will watch over and lead everyone through this troubling time, while also remembering the bright personality that shined when ShaMauri was around. Shawnie always called her Dimples and had to see her before we would leave church. We Love Yall and will continue to Pray for Everyone during this emotional time.

GOD BLESS!!!!
Johnny/Shawnie/Jaymian/Jailynn Simon
Friend
June 25, 2020
Shamauri was one of the PCAs that took care of my mom. I adored her. She was such a beautiful woman. We all became friends Shamauri, Rosa and Lori at The Gardens. When my mom passed away in April, Shamauri was so kind and loving. Her passing on Saturday broke my heart hearing about it. I will be praying for all of Shamauri family and her love ones she will be greatly missed.
Trudi Farlow
Friend
June 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Mauri keep smiling take your rest gone to soon.
Lakeisha Jackson
Friend
June 25, 2020
Sending prayers and my condolences to her family and friends.
Katrina Williams
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
God allowed me to see you a few days before your passing away and Im grateful that he did. You looked soo happy and at peace!! I told you how proud of you that I was of you for being an amazing independent woman! Who knew that was going to be my last time talking to you. You always asked for Alaysia and Maddie. You were always sweet and polite to me and I wish we couldve spent more time together. Rest Easy Big Mauri you will truly be missed sweetheart.
Krystal Brown
Friend
June 24, 2020
You will be deeply missed Mauri. Beautiful inside and out, vibe unmatched. Love you forever, Get your rest. Continued prayers for comfort and strength for the family.
Leanna
June 24, 2020
Im in disbelief this has really hit home for me Im used to seeing you every morning when youre getting off from work and were waving at each other I will missed that. Shalonda you have my deepest sympathy . As I type this I am tearing up I am so very sorry for your loss .
Michelle Carter
Neighbor
June 24, 2020
My Prayers go out to the entire families
Sanonya Feast Benjamin
Friend
June 24, 2020
I pray that God give y'all the Strength you need to get through this difficult time. ShaMauri was such a Sweet Loving person with the Biggest Beautiful dimples!! She will be missed!! Love y'all!!
Amy Thomas-Johnson
Friend
June 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Stagg family. Praying for Comfort, Peace and Strength
Tyria Guillory
Family
June 24, 2020
Shandrika and Van, Y'all have my deepest sympathy at this trying time. May the Good Lord be with you/family. GOD Bless you all.
Chris Bushnell (BUSH)
Friend
June 24, 2020
My Prayers go out to her Family
Karen Guillory
June 24, 2020
Praying that God will give you comfort at this time.
He will dry your tears away.
Connie Scott
Friend
June 24, 2020
I pray that the Lord brings you and your family the much needed peace during this difficult time.
Regina Guillory
June 24, 2020
May the peace and love of God abide in your hearts at this time. Im deeply sorry for the loss of such a beautiful young lady... Ill continue to keep you all in my prayers
Jeanine Sweet
Acquaintance
June 24, 2020
ShaMauri you will be missed, as everyone has said the first thing that's been noticed about you was your beautiful smile and dimples. I will always remember the sweet young lady you were. Rest in Paradise.
Joyce Stagg
Family
June 24, 2020
You are such a beautiful person every time I saw you always had a smile on your face God you took a beautiful soul but we know you make no mistakes may she be the guardian Angel to watch over her love ones we love you You came to me in a dream the very next day I knew you made it to heaven
Vicy Johny
Friend
June 24, 2020
Beautiful Baby....So Young, Hadnt Lived Your Life Yet... It's Not Fair. My Heart Aches For Your Mother and The Rest of The Family. You Were My Cousin, By Marriage...So It Hits Home Kinda Hard. Get Your Rest Angel. Watch Over Your Mom and Sisters. Love You.
Jzelle Alvin Washington
Family
June 24, 2020
Yall have our condolences
Leda Bartie
Friend
June 24, 2020
This Seems unreal.... I knew you since you were born& I loved you as A niece you always had that Smile! Get your rest out baby! Life won't be the same! Watch over us. I love you Mauri!!!
Erika Arceneaux
Family
June 24, 2020
What a sweet Beautiful Young Lady. Rest Easy.
Mrs.Mary Guillory,
And Lake Area Sitters.
Mary Guillory
Coworker
June 24, 2020
You will be missed she was a wonderful person to work with prayers go out to her family
Mary Sims
Friend
June 24, 2020
You will be truly missed
Patricia Glodd
Family
June 24, 2020
You were a pretty girl I dont know you good but I used to see you in places you keep a smile on your face and always dress cute and still sorry to hear this for you
Kameshia Zeno
Family
June 24, 2020
Rest In Peace Mauri youll most definitely be missed man I still cant believe it
Sockie
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved