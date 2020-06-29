ShaMauri Dasha Stagg, 25, departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Houston, Texas. She was born March 6, 1995.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. and funeral service at noon at King's Funeral Home. Facial masks are mandatory. Burial will follow at Perkins Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jun. 29, 2020.