To Shalonda and Family:



Words cannot express what I imagine the Family is going through at an unfortunate time like this. Our deepest Sympathy and Prayers are with you during this untimely and unfortunate loss of a loved one! We too feel like we lost a Family member because we have watched this beautiful young lady grow up within the church! We pray that GOD will watch over and lead everyone through this troubling time, while also remembering the bright personality that shined when ShaMauri was around. Shawnie always called her Dimples and had to see her before we would leave church. We Love Yall and will continue to Pray for Everyone during this emotional time.



GOD BLESS!!!!

Johnny/Shawnie/Jaymian/Jailynn Simon

Friend