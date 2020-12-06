Shamie Marie Guillet May, 52, a resident of Westlake, La, passed from this life unto her eternal reward on Dec. 4, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

Shamie was a loving mother, daughter, and sister. She will be forever remembered for her love of animals and her unending love of her daughter, Allie. Shamie was a special education teachers' aide at Prien Lake Elementary and loved her special children dearly. Shamie was very artistic and rendered numerous pieces of art for charitable purposes. She was very outspoken, kindhearted, and filled with life and energy. Shamie was most proud of her daughter and the fact that she knew Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

Shamie is preceded in death by her father, James Russell Guillet.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Allie May; mother, Priscilla Guillet; brothers, Brad Guillet and wife Dodili and Ashton Guillet and wife Gabriela; aunt, Faye Cutler; uncles, Roy Guillory, Robert Guillory, Kevin Soileau, Greg Holland, and Leonard Holland Jr.; nieces, Grace and Shelby Guillet, numerous cousins, and a host of friends she made on her journey with us.

The family will receive friends on Dec. 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Johnson and Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2020, in the chapel of Johnson and Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Revs. June Tipton and Gary Evers are to officiate. Burial will follow at Green Oak Cemetery of Kinder.

The family respectfully requests that mask be worn, and social distancing be practiced during the visitation and services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store