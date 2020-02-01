|
Shanda Chitty, 54, went to be with her beloved parents in heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
She was born in Church Point, La., on March 19, 1965, to Agnus and Margaret LeJeune. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family and as a mother figure to many people she met along the way. She had a way of lighting up any room with her smile and laugh and is said to never have met a stranger. She was an excellent cook and most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Christopher Chitty; children, Wesley Chitty (Jessica Romero), Samantha Sonnier (Sam), Tanner Chitty (Maddie); grandchildren, Grace, Madi, Milo and Violet; siblings, Greg LeJeune, Annette LeJeune, Tammy Sweat; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jeff LeJeune and Barry LeJeune.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. The Rev. John Payne will officiate. Burial will take place following the service in DeRouen-Lorraine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on Feb. 1, 2020