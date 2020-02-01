Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Shanda Chitty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shanda Chitty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shanda Chitty


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shanda Chitty Obituary
Shanda Chitty, 54, went to be with her beloved parents in heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
She was born in Church Point, La., on March 19, 1965, to Agnus and Margaret LeJeune. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family and as a mother figure to many people she met along the way. She had a way of lighting up any room with her smile and laugh and is said to never have met a stranger. She was an excellent cook and most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Christopher Chitty; children, Wesley Chitty (Jessica Romero), Samantha Sonnier (Sam), Tanner Chitty (Maddie); grandchildren, Grace, Madi, Milo and Violet; siblings, Greg LeJeune, Annette LeJeune, Tammy Sweat; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jeff LeJeune and Barry LeJeune.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. The Rev. John Payne will officiate. Burial will take place following the service in DeRouen-Lorraine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -