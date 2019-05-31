|
|
Shane Pickering was born on Dec. 26, 1973, and passed away at his residence in Fields, La., on May 29, 2019, at the age of 45.
He is survived by his sons, Darren Kade Pickering, Dillon Kory Pickering and wife Te'Ann Marie; grandchildren, Kylan Dane, Kenton Dax, Kreed Dash and Kamaeha Daisy; parents, Edward Allen and Janis Smith Pickering; brother, Michael Trent Pickering and nephews, Slade and Brody. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Shawn Pickering Wilfer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Allen and Goldie Pickering and Clarence and Barbara Smith.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 125 Brushy Creek Cemetery Rd., Merryville, La. The Rev. Alvin Dale Smith will be officiating. Interment to follow at Hyatt Cemetery, Fields, La.
Published in American Press on May 31, 2019