Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street P.O. Box 600
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-2999
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street P.O. Box 600
DeQuincy, LA 70633
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Brushy Creek Baptist Church
125 Brushy Creek Cemetery Rd.
Merryville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Pickering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Pickering


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shane Pickering Obituary
Shane Pickering was born on Dec. 26, 1973, and passed away at his residence in Fields, La., on May 29, 2019, at the age of 45.
He is survived by his sons, Darren Kade Pickering, Dillon Kory Pickering and wife Te'Ann Marie; grandchildren, Kylan Dane, Kenton Dax, Kreed Dash and Kamaeha Daisy; parents, Edward Allen and Janis Smith Pickering; brother, Michael Trent Pickering and nephews, Slade and Brody. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Shawn Pickering Wilfer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Allen and Goldie Pickering and Clarence and Barbara Smith.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 125 Brushy Creek Cemetery Rd., Merryville, La. The Rev. Alvin Dale Smith will be officiating. Interment to follow at Hyatt Cemetery, Fields, La.
Published in American Press on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now