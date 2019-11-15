|
Funeral service will be held at an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mamou on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, for Shannon Lee Trahan Fontenot, 48, who passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones, following a short but valiant battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease.
Father Billy Massie, pastor at St. Ann's Catholic Church, will be celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral service. Entombment will take place in New St. Ann's Mausoleum.
Shannon was a life-long resident of Louisiana, born in Lake Charles, and raised in Sulphur. She graduated from Sulphur High School in 1989 and McNeese State University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Special Education (Non-Categorical Pre-School/Early Childhood).
Shannon's life reflected the love of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her faith was the backbone of her 25-year marriage to Christopher Stuart Fontenot and the guidepost for raising their two daughters, Leah Brooke Fontenot Lafleur and Laura Beth Fontenot.
Shannon's faith allowed her to be a difference-maker for so many of the students she taught at Vidrine Elementary School. She leaves a legacy of precious young children who know they each possess God-given abilities. Shannon was recognized for Excellence in Teaching in 2018 by the Evangeline Parish School Board and Superintendent. However, the daily hugs and smiles from those she taught and the recent outpouring of beautiful hand-drawn notes from so many of her former students were her treasures.
Those left to honor her memory include husband, Chris (Ville Platte); daughter, Leah Brooke; son-in-law, Lane Lafleur; and granddaughter, Adeline (Ville Platte); daughter, Laura Beth (Lake Charles); parents, Patricia Ann and Ronald Trahan (Sulphur); sister, Shawn Trahan; and brother-in-law, Blake (Houston); mother-in-law, Greta Fontenot (Mamou); and sister-in-law, Jamie Fontenot.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Christi and April Trahan; maternal grandparents, Georgia Ray Atkinson, David Atkinson and Thomas Webb; paternal grandparents, Beatrice Langley, Leo Langley, Pauline Trahan and Oris Trahan; and father-in-law, Joseph Jake Fontenot.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Friday. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 8 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333 or https://cjdfoundation.org.
Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou is in charge of arrangements.
Published in American Press on Nov. 15, 2019