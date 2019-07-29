|
|
Shannon Marc Haese, 44, of Lake Charles died Friday, July 26, 2017 in a local hospital.
Mr. Haese was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He attained a bachelor's degree in Finance and Marketing. Shannon began working in the Oil Field in Solids Control. He later partnered with his brother Marty, as owner of Southern Land Resources. He loved to live life to the fullest. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed fishing, boating, water sports and traveling the Gulf Coast by boat. He also enjoyed visiting New Orleans, camping in Colorado and New Mexico. He will be most remembered for his kindness.
He leaves to honor his memory, his daughter, Dannika Dachae Guidry and fiancé Justin "Jimmy" O'Quain of Sulphur; son, Jackson Bonvillion of Lake Charles; love of his life and companion of fifteen years, Heather Ann Authement of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Blayden Judson O'Quain, Lilly-ann O'Quain and Emaree Kate O'Quain; grandfather, Edwin Bell of Lake Charles; parents, Roger and Marie "Miggie" Bell Haese of Lake Charles; four half-brothers, Marty Esthay and wife Christine, Dustin Haese and wife Melissa, Donald Micha Haese and wife Kathryn and Hunter Haese and fiancé, Kristin and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Emily Bell and Ann Rives.
In respect of his wishes, Mr. Haese will be cremated and buried with his family. A private memorial gathering of family and friends will be held to honor and celebrate the life he lived. For those who knew and loved Shannon, take a moment to raise your glass and remember.
Memorial donations may be made to the s, ASPCA or an animal .
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on July 29, 2019