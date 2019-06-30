|
Sharon Elkins, 71, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Lake Charles, La., to Clement and Georgia Harveson. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, fishing, painting and art. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 28 years, Danny Elkins; sons, Michael Toups and Aaron Toups (Allison); grandchildren, Hunter Toups, Ryleigh Toups, Madeline Toups and Alec Toups; brother, Robert Harveson (Ramona); nieces, Bridget Broussard and Tara Harveson; and nephew, Rhett Harveson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Willie Bellard will officiate. Burial will take place in Prien Memorial Park following the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the service Monday at Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on June 30, 2019