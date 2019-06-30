Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Sharon Elkins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Elkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Elkins


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Elkins Obituary
Sharon Elkins, 71, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Lake Charles, La., to Clement and Georgia Harveson. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, fishing, painting and art. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 28 years, Danny Elkins; sons, Michael Toups and Aaron Toups (Allison); grandchildren, Hunter Toups, Ryleigh Toups, Madeline Toups and Alec Toups; brother, Robert Harveson (Ramona); nieces, Bridget Broussard and Tara Harveson; and nephew, Rhett Harveson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Willie Bellard will officiate. Burial will take place in Prien Memorial Park following the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the service Monday at Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now