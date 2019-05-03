Sharon G. Kressman, 76, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

She was a lifelong resident of Sulphur. She was a member of Southside Assembly of God and had attended New Destiny Assembly of God. Sharon enjoyed crocheting, reading, crossword puzzles, cooking, watching Stargate, going to dinner, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, David Kressman and wife, Tracye of Sulphur, Kara Kressman Groat and husband, Randy of Sparta, Tenn., the Rev. James Kressman and wife Penny of Sulphur, and Joel "Joey" Kressman and wife Laura of Lumberton, Texas; her brother, Martin R. "Popeye" Magehee of Moss Bluff; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Kressman; and siblings, Mollie Stewart, Gathard Magehee, Levera Areno and Olean Ray Magehee.

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. James Kressman will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines North Cemetery in Sulphur. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Published in American Press on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary