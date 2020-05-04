Sharon Gordon Deshotel
1940 - 2020
Sharon Gordon Deshotel, 80, of Welsh, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Welsh, La. on March 19, 1940.
She is survived by her husband, mother, children, sister, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Sharon is preceded in death by her brother and father.
According to Sharon's wishes, a private Mass will be said on her behalf at a later date at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Jennings. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
