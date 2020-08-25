Sharon Kaye Carlquist, 73, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Aug. 21, 2020.

Sharon was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Eunice, La., to Charles and Audrey Goudeau. She enjoyed cruises, watching movies, and being around friends and family. Sharon also enjoyed going out to eat, shopping, and her makeup.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Angela Black and Fiancé Trent Carpenter of Carlyss, La., and Gregory Hairr and wife Tara of Carlyss, La.; four grandchildren, Ian Black, Julia Bourgeois, Christian Hairr and Talia Hairr; and one sibling, Gary Wayne Goudeau.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles Glenn Goudeau Jr.; and the love of her life, Rudy Carlquist.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will begin from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South.

