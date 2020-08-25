1/1
Sharon Kaye Carlquist
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Kaye Carlquist, 73, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Aug. 21, 2020.
Sharon was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Eunice, La., to Charles and Audrey Goudeau. She enjoyed cruises, watching movies, and being around friends and family. Sharon also enjoyed going out to eat, shopping, and her makeup.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Angela Black and Fiancé Trent Carpenter of Carlyss, La., and Gregory Hairr and wife Tara of Carlyss, La.; four grandchildren, Ian Black, Julia Bourgeois, Christian Hairr and Talia Hairr; and one sibling, Gary Wayne Goudeau.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles Glenn Goudeau Jr.; and the love of her life, Rudy Carlquist.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will begin from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved