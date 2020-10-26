Sharon Lee Alexander, age 66, of Sulphur, La. went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Sharon was born on March 25, 1954 in Jennings, La.

Sharon loved God, her family, but especially her grandbabies!

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. George Griffin "Mickey" and Luna Lee Alexander, and a brother, George Griffin Alexander, Jr.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Paul Kemble Seilhan and wife, Angie; daughters, Michell Saxon and Heather Nicole Marceaux and husband, Mitchell II; a brother, Dr. Randolph Alexander and wife, Wanda; eight grandchildren, Zachariah, Sadie, Sophie, Jesseca, Nicholas, Tyler, Brianna, Makensie; nieces and nephews, Jeff Alexander and wife, Carolyn, Tracy Pearce and husband, David, and Mickey Alexander.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux will lead services.

