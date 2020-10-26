1/1
Sharon Lee Alexander
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Lee Alexander, age 66, of Sulphur, La. went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Sharon was born on March 25, 1954 in Jennings, La.
Sharon loved God, her family, but especially her grandbabies!
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. George Griffin "Mickey" and Luna Lee Alexander, and a brother, George Griffin Alexander, Jr.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Paul Kemble Seilhan and wife, Angie; daughters, Michell Saxon and Heather Nicole Marceaux and husband, Mitchell II; a brother, Dr. Randolph Alexander and wife, Wanda; eight grandchildren, Zachariah, Sadie, Sophie, Jesseca, Nicholas, Tyler, Brianna, Makensie; nieces and nephews, Jeff Alexander and wife, Carolyn, Tracy Pearce and husband, David, and Mickey Alexander.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux will lead services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved