Sharon Renee' Moore, 60, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her residence in Lake Charles. Sharon was born Nov. 22, 1958, in Lake Charles, La., to Timothy Joseph and Mildred Thibodeaux Moore.

She lived in Lake Charles her entire life. She was a devout Catholic who made her Cursillo and was a graduate of Sam Houston High School. At one time, she was a lay minister at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church. She loved playing sports in her younger years. She lived at Tower Oaks where she regularly attended mass and enjoyed assisting the other residents with games and meals. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family friends.

Sharon is survived by her parents; three sisters, Sheila Marcantel, Monica Moore and Lisa Moore, all of Lake Charles; and her special niece, Jessica Eaves (Jonathan) and their children, Alexis and Raven of Lake Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Brian Moore and Keith Dale Moore; and her grandparents, Leonce and Zula Thibodeaux, and O. A. and Lucille Moore.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Lake Charles, La. Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Cursillo rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.