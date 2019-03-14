Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Sharon Moore
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Renee’ Moore


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Renee’ Moore Obituary
Sharon Renee' Moore, 60, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her residence in Lake Charles. Sharon was born Nov. 22, 1958, in Lake Charles, La., to Timothy Joseph and Mildred Thibodeaux Moore.
She lived in Lake Charles her entire life. She was a devout Catholic who made her Cursillo and was a graduate of Sam Houston High School. At one time, she was a lay minister at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church. She loved playing sports in her younger years. She lived at Tower Oaks where she regularly attended mass and enjoyed assisting the other residents with games and meals. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family friends.
Sharon is survived by her parents; three sisters, Sheila Marcantel, Monica Moore and Lisa Moore, all of Lake Charles; and her special niece, Jessica Eaves (Jonathan) and their children, Alexis and Raven of Lake Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Brian Moore and Keith Dale Moore; and her grandparents, Leonce and Zula Thibodeaux, and O. A. and Lucille Moore.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Lake Charles, La. Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Cursillo rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now