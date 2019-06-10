Home

JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Sharon Rose Moilanen
Sharon Rose Moilanen, 70, of Lake Charles, passed away suddenly on Friday June 7, 2019 at her residence.
Sharon was a native of Cedar Lake, MI and was a longtime resident of the Lake Charles area, where her and her late husband, Tom Moilanen owned and operated Four Season Rental Equipment. She was also an active member of her Tuesday Sewing Club and the Lake Charles Power Squadron.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; sons, Scott David Maxon (27) in 1998 and Chad Elmer Maxon (17) in 1991; and siblings, Violet, JoAnn, Gladys, and Jim. She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Jack Maxon, Jr. and wife Mindy, Harrisburg, OR; Kathy Miller and husband Keitt, Lakeland, FL and Amye Plodzik and husband Ronald; mother, Patricia Szamre; siblings Ron and Don Brouseau; grandchildren, Zach, Jerrid, Phillip, Travis, David and Amber; and great grandchildren, Blaine, Paislee, Sage, Scott Elmer and Violet Rose.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday June 11, 2019. Sharon will be returned to Cedar Lake Michigan for services under the direction of Brigham Funeral Home of Edmore, MI. Burial will be along side her sons at Cedar Lake Cemetery.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on June 10, 2019
