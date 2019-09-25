|
|
Her greatest aspiration as a Christian was to live for eternity with her Savior, Jesus Christ, and hear him say, "Well done, thy good and faithful servant."
Sharon Kay Schexnider Corkran, 73, of Lake Charles, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in the comfort of her daughter's home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Corkran was a native of Jennings, La., and has lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She worked as a secretary in the medical field and was gifted with many talents. She loved the game of Golf, and spent many vacations playing it with her husband Burr and friends, Bill and Jackie Partin. During her later years, she enjoyed painting – beautiful birds and landscapes serving as her favorite subjects. Above all, she was a woman of prayer, faith and spiritual strength who clearly walked a Christ centered life. A lifelong member of Glad Tidings Church, she grew up in the House of the Lord. It was there that at the age of seven she believed in Jesus as her Savior. She served as a pianist and organist for over fifty years and was an accomplished vocalist. Mrs. Corkran was an avid reader. Her passion was the Word of God, and she studied it cover-to-cover throughout her adult life.
She was the Epitome of the Godly "Proverbs 31" woman. She loved her family and was blessed with many friends. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Shawn Corkran and wife Angie of Mandeville; one daughter, Sasha Kelley and husband Keith of Lake Charles; five grandchildren, Madison Corkran, Christian Corkran and Evan Corkran, Mackenzie Derouen and husband Nekoda and Carson Kelley; two great-grandchildren, Gavril Derouen and Esther Rose Derouen; one brother, Wayne Stanley Schexnider of Lake Charles and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-five years, John Anthony "Burr" Corkran; and her parents, John Roy and Martha Brown Schexnider.
Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Glad Tidings Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Pastor Gary Evers will officiate. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation Friday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Visitation Saturday will be from noon until the time of service in the church.
Pallbearers for her service will be Kenneth Corkran, Henry Gormly, Bobby Labby, Bill Partin, Ronney Partin and Mike Schexnider.
The family of Mrs. Corkran wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the nurses of Heart of Hospice for their excellence in care and kindness.
Published in American Press on Sept. 25, 2019