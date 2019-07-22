Sharon Sue Westmoreland, 76, of Many, passed away on Saturday July 20 in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.

Sharon was a native of Paul's Valley, Oklahoma and a longtime resident of Moss Bluff before moving to Many. She was a retired assistant administrator for the Social Security Administration in Lake Charles. She loved to read, fish, watch her birds and be around her family.

Preceding Sharon in death are her parents, David William and Ola Belle Denman Blalock and four siblings. She leaves to honor and cherish her memories her beloved husband of 41 years, Charlie Westmoreland, Many; three children, Mike Wing (Katie); John Wing (Louisette) and Vicki Saxby (Gordon); all of Moss Bluff; brother, James Blalock, Pilot Point, Texas; grandchildren, Tiffany Pedigo (Corey); Vincent Wing (Brandi); Elizabeth Ragsdale (Jody); Emily Raggio (Evan) and Garren Saxby(Jessica); great grandchildren, Parker Pedigo; Tessa and CeCe Ragsdale; Gentry and Porter Saxby; Kady and Kary Blomquist and her four legged companion, Lucy.

The family will receive friends on Monday July 22, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service time of 10 a.m. at the funeral home chapel.

The Rev. Bill Saxby will officiate. Burial will be at the Old Ritchie Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Doctors, nurses and staff of Superior Hospice, especially Christy Kelly, for the compassionate care shown to them and their wife, mother and grandmother.

Words of comfort for the family my be left at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net. Published in American Press on July 22, 2019