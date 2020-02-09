Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
(337) 734-2111
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
8:00 AM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Seven Dolors
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Cormier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Phillip Cormier


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn Phillip Cormier Obituary
Shawn Phillip Cormier, age 55, of Welsh, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Shawn was born July 14, 1964 to Chester and Beverly Arabie Cormier.
After his retirement he started his own landscaping and yard maintenance business and took great pride in making his clients' yards look pristine. Shawn's talents included cooking, and building projects made from wood and metal. He was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and had great faith. He was a devoted, loving husband and father.
Shawn was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and spending time at his camp. He loved food and cooking.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother; wife Miranda Ashy Cormier; sons, Adam Cormier, Samuel Cormier, Joey Cormier, Zachary Cormier and Hudson Cormier; daughter, Emma Cormier and fiancé Jacob Guinn; sister, Lisa Chaisson and husband Bryan all of Welsh, LA.
Visitation for Shawn will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home, of Welsh. A rosary will be prayed Monday, Feb.10, 2020 at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Seven Dolors. Burial to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, in Welsh, LA.
Published in American Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -