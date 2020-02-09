|
|
Shawn Phillip Cormier, age 55, of Welsh, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Shawn was born July 14, 1964 to Chester and Beverly Arabie Cormier.
After his retirement he started his own landscaping and yard maintenance business and took great pride in making his clients' yards look pristine. Shawn's talents included cooking, and building projects made from wood and metal. He was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and had great faith. He was a devoted, loving husband and father.
Shawn was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and spending time at his camp. He loved food and cooking.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother; wife Miranda Ashy Cormier; sons, Adam Cormier, Samuel Cormier, Joey Cormier, Zachary Cormier and Hudson Cormier; daughter, Emma Cormier and fiancé Jacob Guinn; sister, Lisa Chaisson and husband Bryan all of Welsh, LA.
Visitation for Shawn will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home, of Welsh. A rosary will be prayed Monday, Feb.10, 2020 at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Seven Dolors. Burial to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, in Welsh, LA.
Published in American Press on Feb. 9, 2020