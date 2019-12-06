|
|
Sheila Ann Allen was born to this life on Sept. 6, 1954, in Denver, Colo., and entered her eternal life on Dec. 4, 2019.
The third of six children, Sheila spent her early years in Utah until the family moved back to Louisiana when she was 11 years old. After graduating from Iowa High School as an honor graduate in 1972, she then attended and graduated from McNeese State University with a bachelor of science degree in Nursing.
Sheila spent the next 37 years of her life in her true vocation, taking care of others as an emergency room registered nurse at Moss Regional Hospital. Her care and compassion did not end there at the hospital. Sheila always made herself available to volunteer and help in many capacities, especially as a nurse but mostly as a friend. As a volunteer at the Community Clinic and with the Medical Reserve Corp, she touched many lives. She was a truly generous person, always contributing to special causes and needs with her money, time, love, and prayer.
Those left behind to grieve the loss of Sheila are her siblings, Linda (Gordon) Vest, Debra (Mike) Wilds, Danny (Louise) Allen, Mike (Anna) Allen, Mark (Karen) Tuttle. Her nieces and nephews include Donald (Ashley) Vest, her godchild Melissa (John) Abraham, Angie (Chad) Reeves, Sarah (Steve) Rogowski, Emilie (Sean) Travers, Melissa (Danny) Banks, Michael (Amy) Tuttle, Becca (Matt) Jensen, Paul (Annie) Tuttle, Katie LeDoux, Margaret Lie, and Godchild Lily Buckles. Sheila was truly loved by her great nieces and nephews, Gracie, Chloe, Cecilia, Mariah, Emma, James, and Tommy. Sheila was blessed to love special friends Piero Caserta's family and Albert and Stephanie Lie as family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Dorothy Allen.
Visitation will begin Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service is Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church of Iowa with the Rev. Dismas Mauk, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Sheila's cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Broussard; the Oncology Unit at Lake Charles Memorial and especially the staff at Lafayette General Hospital for their compassion and care for Sheila. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sheila's favorite charity: .
Published in American Press on Dec. 6, 2019