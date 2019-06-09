Home

Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
Sheila Lalonde
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sheila Ann (Reich) Lalonde Obituary
Sheila Ann (Reich) Lalonde, 53, of Ragley, La., entered into rest on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Lake Charles, La. surrounded by love ones. Sheila, the daughter of William Burl and Jeanette M. (LeDoux) Reich, was born on March 29, 1966, in Sulphur, La.
Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, with Rev. George Lee Glass officiating. Interment will follow at Rosepine Cemetery, Rosepine, La.
Sheila was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an insurance agent, notary public and a lifelong caregiver. She had a heart of gold and was as strong as she was stubborn. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gregory K. Lalonde of Ragley; son, William Daniel Welch of Lake Charles; daughters, Kylie M. (Welch) Kelly and husband Heath of Lake Charles and Brittani (Welch) Teal and husband Daniel of Sulphur; step-son, Joshuah Lalonde of Ragley; step-daughter, Kaetlin P. Lalonde of Ragley; brother, Ronnie Burl Reich and wife Rosie of DeRidder; sisters, Lynn (Reich) Harvey and husband Randy of DeRidder, Vicky (Reich) Richard and husband Paul of Sulphur, Peggy (Reich) Doud and husband Randy of Ada, Okla., Linda (Reich) Russell and husband Tod of DeRidder, Shirley (Reich) Crumpler and husband David of DeRidder, Betty (Reich) Patterson of Longmont, Colo., and Kimberly (Reich) Johnson and husband Glen of Firestone, Colo.; and two granddaughters, Gabriella Marie Welch and Evelyn Grace Welch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Burl and Jeanette M. (LeDoux) Reich; and one brother, Tommy "Tom" M. Reich.
Published in American Press on June 9, 2019
