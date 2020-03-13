|
|
On Dec. 13, 1953, Mrs. Hilda and Mr. Samuel Kaough gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and they named her Sheila Marie Kaough. Sheila attended public school and graduated in 1972 from Washington High School.
Sheila gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Arpage Babineaux. In the next chapter, and for 36 years she enjoyed being married to the love of her life Evangelist Carl W. Clay aka as Sonny Clay.
Sheila's life enjoyment was spending time sewing, knitting and various types of crafts. She enjoyed music and singing praises unto her God. Her ministry included praying, visiting the sick and helping others in need.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Mrs. Hilda and Samuel Kaough.
She leaves memories with a devoted, loving husband, Evangelist Carl Clay; a loving daughter, Arpage Babineux; three granddaughters, Amber Nachelle, Allea Michelle and Asia Rochelle; one sister, Sandra(Earl) Martin; four brothers-in-law, Causby (Lucy), Don, Kelvin and Pastor Joel (Sherell); and two sisters-in-law, Clara Ivy and Sharon (Andrew) Knoxson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Church of Lake Charles. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.
Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2020