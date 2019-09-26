Home

Sheila Leger
Sheila D Leger

Sheila D Leger Obituary
Sheila D. Leger, 65, of Westlake, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in a local hospital.
Sheila never met a stranger and never missed an opportunity to reach out to someone in need. She held many jobs during her lifetime, but she shined her brightest in her service to the Lord. After the Lord her devotion was to her family and she was the foundation that held us upright. She was currently employed by KPLC as a Traffic Specialist. She had attended McNeese State University, was a member of FBWLA and was an active Notary Public for the State of Louisiana.
Those left to cherish her memory are mother, Sadie Shuff; son, Paul (Tre') Leger III; companion, Clyde C. Leger; brother, Ferrell Shuff; aunts, Reva Sergeant of Moss Bluff, La., and Alberta Lollar of Jena, La.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members. Also her devoted church family and friends at Livingway Pentecostal Church and work family and friends at KPLC.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dallas Shuff; husband, Paul Leger Jr. (Buster); sister Roxanne Chauffe; nephew Brandon Shuff; and several other beloved family members.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Livingway Pentecostal Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Keating, the Rev. Nugent and the Rev. Reeves will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Richie Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles and continue at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church.
The family gives thanks to the Rev. Brent Keating, the Rev. C.R. Nugent and the Rev. Eldon Reeves, her family at Livingway Pentecostal Church and her work family at KPLC. And special thanks to Brenda Thornton & Sandy Thompson.
Published in American Press on Sept. 26, 2019
