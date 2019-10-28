|
Sheila Joy Tarver Davis, 56, of Lake Charles passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 in a local hospital.
She was born on September 22, 1963, in Hazen, Arkansas to Vince Edward and Eula Blanche Talkington Tarver. She will be remembered for her feisty personality. She was fiercely loyal to those she loved. Sheila was a 1981 graduate of LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, and she worked for over 30 years in the aviation industry, for ERA Helicopters, and most recently, Northrup Grumman. She loved to read, and she loved to travel. Sheila loved music, and cooking for her family and friends. She enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings, and making sure everyone had something to open on Christmas. She loved helping people more than anything. Most of all she adored her grandchildren, and cherished her time spent with each of them.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her daughter, Sasha Lynette O'Quinn; sons, Vince O'Neal Chase O'Quinn (Kari), Zachery Kane O'Quinn, Michael Ryan Davis, and Daniel Curt Davis (Jennifer); grandchildren, Mason, Carter, Tyler, Aislinn, Aidan, Ava, Kyah, Kobe and Cora; her sisters, Catherine Elizabeth Tarver Long, Laura Grace Tarver Duhon; brothers, Phillip Tarver (Dewanna), Bruce Tarver (Neva), and Donald Tarver (Julia); her sisters-in-law, Marcella, and Mellisa.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Davis; her parents, two brothers, Vincent Wade Tarver, and Timothy Tarver; sisters-in-law, Joann, and L'Iska; and one nephew, Brian Tarver.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 29 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Tim Robles will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Oct. 28, 2019