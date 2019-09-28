Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Sheila Hidalgo
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Faith United Methodist Church
Orange, TX
Burial
Following Services
Consolata Cemetery
Sheila Streva Hidalgo Obituary
Sheila Streva Hidalgo, age 50, of Orange, Texas, gained her angel wings on Sept. 26, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in the comfort of her brother's home in Lake Charles, La., after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.
Sheila was the fourth child born to Frank and Novie Streva, on Oct. 16, 1968, in Lake Charles, La. She graduated from LaGrange Senior High in 1986. In 2007, she obtained her associates degree in Information Technology from The University of Phoenix.
In her early years, Sheila enjoyed softball, bowling, track, hiking and horses.
Sheila was an avid pool player. In May 2011, she won the National Finalist Regionals APA 8-Ball Classic Singles Championship where she qualified for a trip to compete in Las Vegas, Nev. Once in Las Vegas, she won 5th place in her division.
An active member of Faith United Methodist Church in Orange, Texas, Sheila was the Nursery Director for many years, was active with the youth group, participated in mission trips, attended the women's Emmaus Walk 160, volunteered for Vacation Bible School and served two years on the administrative board. She was also an ordained minister.
In addition to her numerous volunteer hours spent at Faith UMC, she took great pride in serving the community at The Lighthouse Soup Kitchen in downtown Orange, Texas.
Her greatest joy of all was spending time with her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her fond memory are her loving husband, Ronald Hidalgo Jr.; daughter, Sarah Gibbins and husband Sam; brothers, Anthony (Tony) Streva and fiance' Kim of Westlake, La.; and David Streva and wife Belinda of Lake Charles, La.; sister, Linda Streva Taylor and husband Glenn of Kingwood, Texas. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Electra Meshell, Peyton Meshell, Jake Gibbins and Jaiden Gibbins. She will be sorely missed by her loving k-9 companion, JJ.
Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Frank Streva; mother, Novie Streva Melanson; stepfather, Walter Melanson; and husband, Timothy (Tim) Brock.
Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Sept. 29, 2019, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and will resume again on Sept. 30, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. A service will be held at 1 p.m. in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with burial immediately following at Consolata Cemetery. Pastor Keith Tilley will officiate.
A secondary memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2019, at Faith United Methodist Church in Orange, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the building fund at Faith UMC of Orange, Texas.
Published in American Press on Sept. 28, 2019
