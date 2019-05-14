Shelby Jean "Honey" Gilmore, 80, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on May 12, 2019, surrounded by those he loved most.

Shelby was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His family was the center of his life. Shelby was known for his calm and collected demeanor. He was a faithful member of University Baptist Church and actively took part in the choir, AWANA instructor, member of the Joy Club, janitor and was an usher. In his younger years he enjoyed tinkering with cars, gardening, working in the yard. He served with honor and distinction in the U.S. Navy and earned the Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. Gilmore was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby and Aline Franks Gilmore; son, Pat Gilmore; sister Sybil Schmutz; and brother, Tommy Gilmore.

Shelby leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Polly Ann Burgin Gilmore; daughter, Lisa Duhon and husband Henry of Lake Charles; granddaughter, Crystal Duhon and fiancé Jon Plant; grandson, Louis Duhon and wife Callie; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth "Ellie" Faye and Bennett Duhon and Tyler Plant; and brother, Albert Gilmore and wife Maude-Ann.

The family would like to thank the physicians and staff of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Resthaven Nursing Center, and Brighton Bridge Hospice for the care and compassion showed to Mr. Gilmore over the past several months.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 8 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. The Rev. John Astling is to officiate. Private burial will be held at a later date. Published in American Press on May 14, 2019