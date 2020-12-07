It is with great sadness that the family of Shelton Babineaux announces his passing on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings. He was 84. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Deacon Gary Gaudin.

Shelton served his country proudly in the United States Airforce as an aircraft mechanic from April of 1955 to Feb. of 1962 when he was honorable discharged. He owned Artic Refrigeration and retired after 24 years. After retirement he taught refrigeration night school at Sowela Technical Community College for four years and aircraft engines for one semester. Flying was his passion and he was a private pilot and worked at every air show in Lake Charles. He was a life member of the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society founded in 1964, Moose International, South Lake Charles Social Club, Good Sam's RV Club, AARP, American Legion Post 1 and Disable American Veterans. He was also a member of the Antique Car Club of American. He was a past president of the Heat Pump Association and RSES Chapter and Regional as well as a past governor of the Moose Lodge 1378.

He was a wonderful father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his two sons, Remy Babineaux and wife, Kathy of Ovid, N.Y. and Michael Babineaux and wife, Carol of Phoenix, Az; his sister, Agnes McNabb and husband, Richard of Kinder; a grandson, R. J. Babineaux and wife, Sarah and their kids, Kielee, Bryce and Peyton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, Deames Babineaux; his parents, Lawrence and Anastasie Lavergne Babineaux; his two sisters and two brothers.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Thursday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337) 457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.

