1/1
Shelvin Ann (Fontenot) Mouton
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelvin Ann Fontenot-Mouton, 65, departed this life, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Houston Hospice in Houston, Texas. She was born on Sept. 22, 1954, to Manuel Fontenot and Joanna Tezeno-Fontenot in Lake Charles, La. She worked at Boeing Aircraft as an aircraft mechanic.
She leaves to mourn her children, Michael Mouton of Lake Charles, La., Tenisha Mouton (Emmade) Rasul of Richmond, Texas, and Patrick (Tamara) Mouton of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Linda Fontenot of Lake Charles, La. and Mary Anderson of Leesville, La.; seven grandchildren, Patrick Mouton, DaLana Mouton, Emmade Rasul III, Tyler Mouton, Taylor Mouton, Jaylon Mouton and Rhiya Rasul; two great-grandchildren, Masen Mouton and Korey Mouton and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel Fontenot and Joanna Tezeno-Fontenot; her husband, Paul P. Mouton III; one brother, Manuel Glenn Fontenot and one nephew, Corey Fontenot.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., at King's Funeral Home.
For words of comfort, please visit www.kingsfuneralhomela.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by KING'S FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved