Shelvin Ann Fontenot-Mouton, 65, departed this life, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Houston Hospice in Houston, Texas. She was born on Sept. 22, 1954, to Manuel Fontenot and Joanna Tezeno-Fontenot in Lake Charles, La. She worked at Boeing Aircraft as an aircraft mechanic.
She leaves to mourn her children, Michael Mouton of Lake Charles, La., Tenisha Mouton (Emmade) Rasul of Richmond, Texas, and Patrick (Tamara) Mouton of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Linda Fontenot of Lake Charles, La. and Mary Anderson of Leesville, La.; seven grandchildren, Patrick Mouton, DaLana Mouton, Emmade Rasul III, Tyler Mouton, Taylor Mouton, Jaylon Mouton and Rhiya Rasul; two great-grandchildren, Masen Mouton and Korey Mouton and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel Fontenot and Joanna Tezeno-Fontenot; her husband, Paul P. Mouton III; one brother, Manuel Glenn Fontenot and one nephew, Corey Fontenot.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., at King's Funeral Home.
