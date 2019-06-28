Sherman Charles Gilmore, 78, departed this life June 20, 2019. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Shields (Ollie Mae Olivier) Gilmore of Lake Charles.

Sherman attended Sacred Heart Catholic School for 12 years. He played saxophone in the band, was class president, and was an outstanding basketball player. After high school graduation, he played varsity basketball at Detroit Institute of Technology, the University of Detroit and Parson College in Fairfield, Iowa, while pursuing a degree in Business Administration.

Sherman worked for over a decade with his father in the family business, Gilmore Funeral Home. Sherman later worked for the Louisiana Department of Health and Human Services as the Food Stamp Distribution Director for 22 years.

Throughout his life, Sherman was very active within his community. He was elected President of the North Lake Charles Kiwanis club and became the first African-American Kiwanis club Lieutenant Governor for Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. He also served as President of The Louisiana Association of Food Stamps. He received the Boys Club of Greater Lake Charles "Man of the Year" award in 1978.

Sherman was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years. He served in several capacities including member on the Pastoral Council, Usher organization and Mardi Gras Committee. He was a member of Knights of Peter Claver.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Castille-Gilmore; three sisters, Lenora Kendrick of Lathrup Village, Mich., Sheila Finch of Southfield, Mich., and Rosalind McDonald of Houston, Texas; aunt, Marcella Verdun of Detroit, Mich.; one daughter, Joslyn Chae (Anthony) Jackson of Marietta, Ga.; one step-daughter, Katrina Castille MD of Shreveport, La.; three granddaughters, Erin Olivia, Lauren Victoria and Morgan Alexandria; and one grandson, Anthony Jeremiah "AJ" of Marietta, Ga.; two nephews, Christopher (Dr. LaToya) Gilmore of Cypress, Texas, and Gerard McDonald of Houston, Texas; one niece, Dr. Lynn Kendrick of Pembroke Pines, Fla. He leaves to mourn many other relatives and long-time friends. Sherman was preceded in death by his parents, Shields and Ollie Mae Gilmore; and granddaughter, Toni Camille Jackson.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, in Combre Funeral Home Chapel, with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Fr. Richard Uche Adiukwu will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of Combre Funeral Home. Published in American Press on June 28, 2019