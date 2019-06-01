Sherman Lee Langley, 82, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

He was born on May 21, 1937, to James and Lucet Langley in Kinder, La. He graduated from LaGrange High School in 1956 before serving his country honorably in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Princeton. He was an electrician and member of the IBEW #861 for many years. He was a devoted member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. He will be remembered for his love of camping, fishing and hunting.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Wanda Langley; sons, Greg Langley (Tracey) of Oahu, Hawaii, and Jonathan Langley of Iowa, La.; daughter, Jennifer Behmer (Joseph) of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Denise Doss (Kenny) of Glendale, Ariz.; six grandchildren; brothers, Allen Langley (Sharyl) of Carlyss, La., and Robert Langley (Carolyn) of Moss Bluff, La.; and daughter-in-law, Roxanne Brister of Gary, N.C.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Langley; brother, Jimmy Langley of Bakersfield, Calif.; and his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Catholic Church on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. The Very Rev. Marcus Johnson, V.F. will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Heart of Hospice and the VA and especially Lorenzo, Kim and Kelli for the loving, compassionate care that was given.