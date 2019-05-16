It's with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Sherre Lou Doland announces her passing from this life on May 14, 2019, at the age of 83.

Sherre is survived by her son, David Glenn Doland (Melania) of Uvalde, Texas; her two daughters, Donna Doland Broussard (Randy) of Hathaway, La., Debra Doland Manuel (Mark) of Hathaway, La.; her six grandchildren, Heather Broussard Cibula (Patrick), Keith Broussard (Jordan), Justin Doland (Jordan), Glenn Paul Manuel (Sammie), Blake Manuel (Lacey) and Clint Manuel (Christin); her four great grandchildren; her sister, Flossie Camp Vincent of Sulphur, La.

Sherre was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Irene Camp; her brother-in-law, Leo Vincent.

Funeral service for Sherre Lou Doland, 83, of Jennings, La., will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings, on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Father Charles McMillin officiating. Burial will follow in the Raymond-Hathaway Community Cemetery. Carrying Sherre to her final resting place will be her grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, May 16, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, May 17, at 8 a.m. until the time of her service at 10 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.