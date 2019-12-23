Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Sherry Trahan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Trahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Armistead Trahan


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Armistead Trahan Obituary
On Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Sherry Armistead Trahan entered Heaven with her family by her side.
Born into a family steeped in rich traditions, you could find her father early in the morning making buttermilk biscuits, a hot pot of coffee, and having conversation on the front porch of their family home in Moss Bluff, La. Every Christmas Eve, Sherry's mother would fill the punch bowl with fresh eggnog for everyone to start the celebration of Christmas. Sherry loved her family and friends, forever leaving a mark on everyone who encountered her presence. Her attitude was always positive no matter what she was going through. She loved her grandchildren dearly and made numerous trips to see them in Colorado, as well as travelling to Europe with her granddaughters. Playing cards every week with her friends was something she looked forward to. Her love for cards and fellowship was a highlight in her life. Sherry's friends said she was an excellent card player. She had a hobby of oil painting. After Sherry retired from bookkeeping, she started painting with different groups and painted right up to the end of her life. Painting was an expression of her creativity that lived deep inside of her.
Sherry would want all of us to remember her with a smile. She would want us to find comfort in knowing she is free from pain and home with her Heavenly Father.
Sherry was preceded in death by her mother and father, Margie and Gordon Armistead; her husband, George Trahan; and brother, Gordon Glenn Armistead.
She is survived by one brother, Ronnie Armistead; her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Hunter Lundy; three grandchildren, Gray Pumpelly and his wife Lauren Robinson Pumpelly, Claire Pumpelly, and Anna Leigh Pumpelly; and one grea-grandson, Remy Gray Pumpelly.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Stewart Greathouse, Brittany Baggett, Brandy Spencer and all of her close friends for all of their prayers and support.
A Memorial Service will be at noon Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church.
Published in American Press on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -