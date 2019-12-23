|
On Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Sherry Armistead Trahan entered Heaven with her family by her side.
Born into a family steeped in rich traditions, you could find her father early in the morning making buttermilk biscuits, a hot pot of coffee, and having conversation on the front porch of their family home in Moss Bluff, La. Every Christmas Eve, Sherry's mother would fill the punch bowl with fresh eggnog for everyone to start the celebration of Christmas. Sherry loved her family and friends, forever leaving a mark on everyone who encountered her presence. Her attitude was always positive no matter what she was going through. She loved her grandchildren dearly and made numerous trips to see them in Colorado, as well as travelling to Europe with her granddaughters. Playing cards every week with her friends was something she looked forward to. Her love for cards and fellowship was a highlight in her life. Sherry's friends said she was an excellent card player. She had a hobby of oil painting. After Sherry retired from bookkeeping, she started painting with different groups and painted right up to the end of her life. Painting was an expression of her creativity that lived deep inside of her.
Sherry would want all of us to remember her with a smile. She would want us to find comfort in knowing she is free from pain and home with her Heavenly Father.
Sherry was preceded in death by her mother and father, Margie and Gordon Armistead; her husband, George Trahan; and brother, Gordon Glenn Armistead.
She is survived by one brother, Ronnie Armistead; her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Hunter Lundy; three grandchildren, Gray Pumpelly and his wife Lauren Robinson Pumpelly, Claire Pumpelly, and Anna Leigh Pumpelly; and one grea-grandson, Remy Gray Pumpelly.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Stewart Greathouse, Brittany Baggett, Brandy Spencer and all of her close friends for all of their prayers and support.
A Memorial Service will be at noon Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church.
Published in American Press on Dec. 23, 2019