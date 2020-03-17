|
Sherry Lynn Delaney, 50, of Lake Charles, La, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in her residence.
Born December 12, 1969 in Radford, Va, Sherry was raised in Virginia and Key West, Fl before moving to Lake Charles forty years ago. She was a 1988 graduate of Barbe High School. She worked as an administrative assistant at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and ran the Labor Finders for a number of years. Most recently, she worked as a records administrator for Citadel. Sherry had a laugh that will always be remembered and when she walked into a room, she was like a beacon of sunshine. She loved floating in the water and always joked that it was her "therapy"; one of her favorite places being Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia.
Ms. Delaney is survived by her son, John Delaney and wife Emily of Sulphur; daughter, Courtney Delaney and fiancé Bailey Ware of Lake Charles; father, Thomas Leeland Shelton and wife Sharon of Va; sister, Misty Ann Wilcox and husband Timothy of Lake Charles; brother, Christopher Shelton of Houma, La; half-sister, Jenny Hyde and husband Charles of Va; her beloved grandchildren, Cooper Delaney, Beckett Delaney, Elijah Ware, Lyla Delaney, and Sophia Ware; godchild, Jordan Cooley; nephews, Cain Miller, Cole Miller, Jared Lee, Jacob Shelton, and Juni Shelton; and numerous other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Shade.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon George Carr will officiate. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2020