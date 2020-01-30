|
|
Shirlene Marie Falke, 61, entered peacefully into rest on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Shirlene was born on to Dennis and Mavis (Fontenot) Fontenot on Nov. 1, 1958.
Visitation will begin Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from noon until 9 p.m., reciting of rosary at 6 p.m., Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder, La. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, visitation will start at 10 a.m. and service will begin at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Catholic Church of DeRidder, La., with Father Jude Brunnert, M.S. officiating. Interment will follow at Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, La.
Shirlene was a volunteer at East Beauregard School. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of DeRidder, La.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Roland Wayne Falke of DeRidder, La.; son, Jonathan Falke of DeRidder, La.; daughter, Patricia Suire and husband Nicholas of Indian Bayou, La.; brothers, Randy Fontenot of Lake Charles, Paul Fontenot of Lake Charles, La.; and grandchildren, Kayleigh Suire, Aiden Suire and Madison Suire.
Preceded in death by her loved ones, father, Dennis Fontenot; mother, Mavis Followay; and stepfather, Walter Followay; and brother, Phil Fontenot.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rodney Cooley, Ken Falke, Harry "Bud" Navarre, Randy Fontenot, Paul Fontenot and Robert Falke.
Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Dewayne Navarre.
Published in American Press on Jan. 30, 2020