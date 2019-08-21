Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Shirley Ann (Adaway) Gray


1936 - 2019
Shirley Ann (Adaway) Gray Obituary
Shirley Ann Adaway Gray, 83, was called home Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Shirley was a lifelong Sulphur resident, long time member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur and the Eastern Star. She taught Sunday School, enjoyed volunteering at her church and visiting residents in the local nursing homes. Shirley gave of herself selflessly; raising her nephew, Ray, as he was her own child, and also later in life taking care of her niece, Charlotte. She and Charlotte loved visiting in the community. Shirley was a loving grandmother and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her caring and outgoing nature, warm smile and deep faith.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bradley Gray and wife, Francine, of Sulphur; daughter, Wendy Hite and husband, Matthew, of Boerne, Texas; her beloved nephew, Ray Adaway and his wife, Marcia, of North Vernon, Ind.; beloved niece, Charlotte Burke of Lake Charles; sister, Sheryl Adaway Quibodeaux of Sulphur; her grandchildren, Kevin (Nichole) Gray, Jessica (Kyle) Bouillion, Kayleigh Hite, Hannah Hite and Keegan Hite; and her great-grandchildren, Kylie Bouillion, Gracelynn Bouillion and Bryson Bouillion.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Walter L. Gray; parents, Lacy and Ruby Adaway; brother, Lacy Ray Adaway; grandson, Darren Gray; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Chesson Gray.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Big Woods Cemetery. Visitation will 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research a www.alz.org.
Published in American Press on Aug. 21, 2019
