Shirley Ann LeJeune
Shirley Ann LeJeune, 66, of Sulphur, died at 11:13 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in a local hospital.
She was born in Lake Charles and was a lifelong resident of Sulphur. Ms. LeJeune was a graduate of Sulphur High School and worked as a Plant Operator for PPG many years and also worked as a secretary for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
She is survived by her brother, Larry J. LeJeune and wife Wanda; nephew, William Chad LeJeune and wife Chauntelle, and niece, Ashley Pharris and husband Keith, all of Sulphur, La.; and eight great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Russell LeJeune and Thelma Elizabeth Mott LeJeune.
A gathering will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home and a Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Interment will be at a later date in Royer Cemetery in Sulphur. Her Cremation was under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
