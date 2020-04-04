|
Shirley Ann Guidry Long, 84, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Shirley was born on Sept. 22, 1935, in Sulphur, La., to John "Blackie" and Rebecca Ann (McFatter) Suarez. She was loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a hard-working, firecracker of a woman. Shirley loved to cook, but spending time with her family and friends was what she enjoyed most in life. They will all miss her dearly.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Gary D. Long of Tuscumbia, Ala.; her children, Karen Daniels, Luary and Patti Guidry, Renee Boyette, Kathy Guidry, Joe and Trisha Guidry, and Randy and Tina Guidry; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Vickie and Roland McKinney; step-children, Shane and Kathy Long, and Christy and Sam Garner; numerous nieces and nephews; 28 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blackie and Rebecca Suarez; her children's father, Floyd Joseph Guidry Sr.; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Willie and Thelma Suarez and Johnnie and Lou Ella Suarez; mother-in-law, Lorene Harris; son-in-law, Jimmy Boyette; son-in-law, Danny Joe Daniels; and great-grandson, Colton Peveto.
A private service was held by her family on Friday, April 3, led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. Burial was in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the www.act.alz.org or the .
Published in American Press on Apr. 4, 2020