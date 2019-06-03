Shirley Ann Mitchell Nelson, 79, of Lake Charles, LA passed away at 7:09 AM on Sunday, June 02, 2019 in her home.

Mrs. Nelson was born on December 30, 1939 in Robeline, LA and was raised in Shreveport, LA where she was a graduate of Byrd High School. She was a resident of Lake Charles, LA for the past 55 years. Mrs. Nelson was a generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Marvin "Frank" Nelson of Lake Charles, LA; three children, Michael Nelson (Samantha) of St. Louis, MO, and Tamra Nelson Richard (David) and Rick Nelson (Tammy) all of Lake Charles, LA; four grandchildren, Josh Martindell of St. Louis, MO, Haleigh Saucier of Lake Charles, LA, Shaun Nelson of St. Louis, MO, and Richard Nelson of Lake Charles, LA; two great grandchildren, Harrison and Harper Saucier of Lake Charles, LA; sister, Dianne Priest Martin (Craig) of Bay St. Louis, MS; and three brothers, Aubrey Mitchell (Rosita) of Elberta, AL, Thurman Byles (Paula) of Round Rock, TX, and Eudis Byles of Shreveport, LA.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Priest; stepfather, Dominick Priest, and her father, Sammie Mitchell.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Don Moon will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from noon until the start of the service.

Our family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and therapists at Kindred at Home, Hematology and Oncology Clinic, and Heart of Hospice. Your support and encouragement to our Mother and family have been greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, donate.nationalbreastcancer.org.

Published in American Press on June 3, 2019