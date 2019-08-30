|
|
Shirley Ann Nunez, 81, a resident of Lake Charles, and native of Cameron, La., passed from this life on Aug. 28, 2019, in a local care facility.
Mrs. Nunez was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and loyal friend. She was the glue that held her family together. Shirley was a longtime member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church and enjoyed working in her yard and tending her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Cecile Lange Nunez; and son, Matt Piersall.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her three children, Nicole Vincent, Ronnie Piersall and wife Della, Steve Piersall; special grandchild, Tish Piersall; four other grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Evans; brother, Kenneth Nunez and wife Pandora and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Aug. 31, 2019, from 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home until time of service. Funeral service will be held on Aug. 31, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Deacon Tony Pusson is to officiate. Mrs. Nunez's cremated remains will be buried in Little Chenier with her beloved family.
Published in American Press on Aug. 30, 2019