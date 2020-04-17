|
|
Shirley Ann Reeves Thames, 75, of Longville, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life with family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her four children, Quintin Reeves and Janice of Ragley, Ronnie "Bo" Reeves and Yvonne of Moss Bluff, Connie Reeves of Ragley, and George "Dink" Reeves and Deanna of Moss Bluff; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren (with two more on the way), all of whom called her "MeMe"; her long-time companion and dancing partner, Marvin Phillips; five siblings, Keith Thibodeaux and Lovejoy of Lake Charles, Pat Crosby and Gary of Longville, Terry Thibodeaux and Margaret of Lake Arthur, Yvonne Guillot and Curtis of Loreauville, La., and Thomas Thibodeaux and Donna of Pasadena, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Thibodeaux and Agnes Lejeune; three brothers, Kenneth Thibodeaux, John Thibodeaux and David Ray Thibodeaux; and sister, Thelma Amerson.
Shirley loved to spend time with her family, play bingo, and Cajun dance (or as she liked to call it, "shuffle her feet"). She also enjoyed planting and growing flowers in her yard.
Published in American Press on Apr. 17, 2020