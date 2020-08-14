Shirley Ann Chumley Smith made her last flight on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
The daughter of Arthur Chumley and Shirley Robertson Chumley, she was born at St. Patrick's Hospital in Lake Charles. She was on the Cradle Roll and a member of First Methodist Church when she lived here until the age of ten, moved to North Texas for a few years, then immediately rushed back to Lake Charles to resume residing in the bayou country of the south, under the mossy live oak country that she so loved.
Before leaving Lake Charles, Shirley was a student at Central School. After returning to Lake Charles, Mrs. Smith was employed as a receptionist at the law offices of Baggett & Hawsey, then worked as a legal secretary at the offices of Cavanaugh, Hickman, Brame & Holt, later Holt & Woodley. She enjoyed her career as a legal sectary, working for both the plaintiff and defense attorneys. She was a licensed Notary Public, member of the National Association of Parliamentarians, was active in and served as Secretary, then as President of Robert E. Lee Chapter 305, United Daughters of the Confederacy for over ten years. Shirley developed a passion for genealogy research and transcribed obituaries for a book, Southern Crosses of Honor bestowed by #350 Chapter Members upon Confederate Veterans, obituaries, Founders and Members.
A direct descendant of Rees Perkins, one of the first members of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Mrs. Smith and her deceased husband, Allen L. Smith, Jr., former legal counsel for the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, often chuckled at the fact that several generations later, here was his g-g-g-great granddaughter married to a man who was serving the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Member of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, First Families of Texas, Descendants of Mexican War Veterans, member of the Garden Club in San Augustine, Texas, Southwest Louisiana Genealogical Society (to which she contributed many articles), National Association of Parliamentarians. Recognized with Philanthropic Award for West Cal-Cam. Hospital in 2016 for support of the Therapeutic Riding Center. Established the Janet Lynn Gwatney Memorial Scholarship through the United Daughters of the Confederacy and made several one-time donations to various scholarships in San Augustine. Mrs. Smith, along with the help of her husband Allen, was instrumental in founding the Shirley and Allen L. Smith, Jr. Endowed Scholarship at the LSU Law Center.
Shirley enjoyed traveling. She and Allen took many trips across the globe. She especially enjoyed snow skiing with family and friends. She will be remembered as a true southern belle who was a loving and selfless person, always helping others without asking for recognition.
Those left to cherish her memory include, her mother; her son, Jon Scott Gwatney of Lake Charles; grandson, Jon Scott Gwatney, Jr. (Megan) of Prairieville, LA; great-granddaughter, Laikyn Gwatney of Prairieville, LA; and brother, Spencer Chumley of Colorado Springs, CO.
She was preceded in death by her father; her husband, Allen L. Smith, Jr.; and her daughter Janet Lynn Gwatney.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Seth Donald will officiate. Interment services in Orange Grove Cemetery will be a private family gathering. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Smith will be Johnnie Bennett, David Marcantel, Jared Lognion, Jeff Cole.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to all of those who helped care for mom during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Seeing Eye Dog Foundation, Genesis Therapeutic Riding Center of West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital, or the charity of your choice
.