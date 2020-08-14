My dearest Jon and Scotty,

The loss of someone so near and dear to our hearts is crushing. God has taken her to a better place. She is now well and at peace. I pray that God guides you through this process with his loving hands and that you keep the memories close and they will bring you peace. I’m gonna miss my life long friend, sister and confidant. I loved her dearly. Much love to you both. I’ll always be here for both of you.

Pam Green Marcantel

