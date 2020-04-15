|
|
"ABSENT FROM THE BODY AND AT HOME WITH THE LORD"
Shirley D. Smith peacefully went to be with his Lord on April 11, 2020. He was born in DeRidder to the late Herman Smith and Jeanette Shirley Smith on May 17, 1943.
Shirley graduated from DeRidder High School in 1962 and attended Northwestern State University. He was self-employed for many years and several years before retirement, he was employed by CBG. He also retired from Beauregard Parish School Board as a bus driver after 27 years.
He was passionate about many things in his life such as getting together with family and friends for food, fellowship, hunting and playing golf.
He loved sports, especially football. He was an outstanding football player for the Dragons football team. Because of this love, he and other alumni from DeRidder High School formed the "Ole' Dragons" Football Club to support and mentor the up and coming Dragon football teams.
He loved the DeRidder Riding Club and was an active member from 1968-1995. He spent many hours encouraging and teaching young riders rodeo skills. He served as president for five years and was honored with a life time membership.
Shirley was recognized by the Beauregard Parish Fair Parade Association as the 2019 Grand Marshall for his 29 years of dedication and support.
He will be remembered for his comical sense of humor, his love for life and food (especially Blizzards from Dairy Queen), and his kind, generous heart.
He loved and was dedicated to his church, GRACE and before his illness he had attended five years without missing a Sunday morning service.
Those family members left to cherish his memory are his children, Kevin Smith (Mandy), Damon Smith and Laurie Barrett; sister, JoElyn McDaniel. He has six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three beloved nephews and their spouses as well as a host of loyal friends. His extended family includes Johnny Kiser (Leslie) and Gidget Dunlap (Todd).
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Jewel; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Sue Smith; brother-in-law, Billy McDaniel.
Private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Pastors George Lee Glass, Lynn Clayton and Cody Smith will officiate the service.
Shirley's family wishes to thank Dr. Chris Granger for the many years of care given to Shirley. Thanks to Dr. David Jones, the wonderful nurses and staff in Same Day Surgery and 2nd floor nurses and staff at Beauregard Memorial Hospital.
In lieu of floral gifts, please make a donation to GRACE Church or Ole Dragons Football Club in his memory.
Published in American Press on Apr. 15, 2020