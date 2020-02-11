|
|
Funeral service for Shirley Dean Marcantel Bruchhaus, 72, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Kinder Bible Church. The Rev. Don Barrett will officiate, along with co-officiates, the Rev. Charles Willis and the Rev. Pat Thomas. Burial will follow in China Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.
The family will receive visitors at Kinder Bible Church on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 2-9 p.m. and will continue with visitation at the church on Wednesday morning from 7 a.m. until time of service.
Shirley was born and raised in Kinder, La. In high school, she was active in the marching and concert band. During this time, she began dating her future husband, Kenneth. They were married on Dec. 16, 1967, while attending college at McNeese State University. They would go on to spend the next 52 years together raising a loving family. In addition to being a homemaker, Shirley also worked diligently in their three family businesses as a bookkeeper since 1979. Shirley especially loved traveling with her husband throughout the coastal and non-coastal U.S. as they represented their businesses at many dealer meetings. She was affectionately known to everyone as "Ms. Shirley." She devoted her life to her family and was loved by everyone she met. Ms. Shirley greeted everyone with a welcoming smile on her face and the sweet words, "I love you, B." She was a devoted member of Kinder Bible Church and was a blessing and inspiration to her church family. For many years, she was active in her church, the Gideon's International Auxiliary and Woodman of the World. She was also a talented seamstress, making her own clothing, as well as her children's. She loved all animals, particularly her loyal companion, "Lady Dog." Ms. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her memory will be cherished in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth James Bruchhaus of Elton; one son, Kenny Bruchhaus and wife Allison of Elton; two daughters, Kimberly Landry and husband Micah of Elton, and Kathy Hayes and husband Patrick of Kinder; four brothers, Keith Marcantel, Tony Marcantel, Lane Marcantel and Jerry Marcantel and wife Carolyn; one sister, Dorothy Staton and husband John; and 11 grandchildren, Wesley Hayes, Anthony Landry, Robert Bruchhaus, Jadelyn Landry, Samuel Bruchhaus, Tyler Hayes, Helela Landry, Victoria Bruchhaus, Van Landry, Olivia Landry and Brady Hayes.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Vergie Marcantel; two sons, Robert Van Earl Bruchhaus and Barry Bryant Bruchhaus; and one sister, Audrey Marcantel.
Active pallbearers for the service will include grandsons, Wesley Hayes, Anthony Landry, Robert Bruchhaus, Samuel Bruchhaus, Tyler Hayes, Van Landry and Brady Hayes. Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Lafosse, Mark Pedersen, Jay Wilkinson, John Lafosse and Ronnie Duhon.
The family requests that any monetary donations be made in Ms. Shirley's memory to Camp Pearl or Gideon's International.
Published in American Press on Feb. 11, 2020