1/1
Shirley Elizabeth Hermann
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Elizabeth Hermann, 90, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, July 10, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1930, to William and Rose Francis in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and crafts.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Peggy Ward (Hal), Gloria Moreno (Marc), Harold Hermann (Sheila), Dennis Hermann (Dana), Bobby Hermann (Jan), Freddy Hermann (Teresa), Stephanie Kingsley (Tony); 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Bill Francis (Gloria) from St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederic Hermann; son, Richie Hermann; great-grandson, John Garrett Manuel; her parents; and brothers, Eric and Bud Francis of St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada.
Due to current state regulations, a private memorial service and interment will be held for the family only under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Brighton Bridge Hospice, caregivers Key, Melinda, and Lorena, and Dr. Edward Hebert and his nurses and staff.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved