Shirley Elizabeth Hermann, 90, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, July 10, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 16, 1930, to William and Rose Francis in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and crafts.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Peggy Ward (Hal), Gloria Moreno (Marc), Harold Hermann (Sheila), Dennis Hermann (Dana), Bobby Hermann (Jan), Freddy Hermann (Teresa), Stephanie Kingsley (Tony); 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Bill Francis (Gloria) from St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederic Hermann; son, Richie Hermann; great-grandson, John Garrett Manuel; her parents; and brothers, Eric and Bud Francis of St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada.

Due to current state regulations, a private memorial service and interment will be held for the family only under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Brighton Bridge Hospice, caregivers Key, Melinda, and Lorena, and Dr. Edward Hebert and his nurses and staff.

