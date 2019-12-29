Home

Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Shirley Hypolite Sias


1952 - 2019
Shirley Hypolite Sias Obituary
Shirley Hypolite Sias, 67 of Lake Charles, La transitioned on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in a local hospital. She was born to the late Harry Hypolite Jr. and the late Agnes Skipper Hypolite on September 9, 1952 in Lake Charles, La. Shirley was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, the Knights of St. Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court 141, Fourth Degree Ladies of Grace Father Herbert F. Schuster Chapter 22, St. Joseph Society, and Doretha A. Combre Business and Professional Women's Club. She also served as a Lector and Catechist/Sacramental Coordinator.
Shirley was a graduate of W. O. Boston High School, class of 1970 and Sowela Technical School. She retired from St. Patrick Hospital after 30 plus years of service.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and she leaves to mourn her loving husband Joseph Leroy Sias, two children Leon Joseph Sias and Jessica Ann Sias, and siblings Gloria D. Hypolite, Murphy (Alice Faye) Hypolite and Mary H. Reeder along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Combre Funeral Home Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 8:00AM to 10:40AM. Funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 11:00AM followed by the internment at Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Words of comfort may be expressed at www.combrefuneralhome.com
Published in American Press on Dec. 29, 2019
