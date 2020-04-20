|
Shirley "Jean" Mancuso was born on Jan. 10, 1940 and went home to her Lord and Savior on April 17, 2020.
Jean loved learning and teaching; she started school at the age of three at AIC in Opelousas and graduated from USL/Southwestern at the age of 19 and moved to Lake Charles and started teaching. After teaching at middle and elementary school for about 20 years, Jean went on to LSU to complete her education and obtain her Ph.D.
While living in Lake Charles she met her soul mate, William "Bill" Mancuso, and they were married on June 2, 1961 and were married almost 59 years. They had three children, who she loved very much and who called her "Gigi".
Jean loved her Cajun heritage and was so proud of "Coach O" and the Tigers this past year!! She also loved cooking and was an excellent cook. As a Cajun, she learned to make an awesome Sicilian spaghetti sauce and meatballs that Bill says was better than his Mom's!! Jean also loved to travel with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Carlton Guillory and Lydia Lemoine.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, William "Bill" Mancuso of Lake Charles; three children, William David Mancuso and wife Lisa of Prairieville, Kenneth Alan Mancuso and wife Carolyn of San Geronimo, Ca and Julie Christine Mancuso of Lake Charles; four grandchildren, William Daryl Mancuso, Lauren Elizabeth Mancuso, Juliette Claire Mancuso and Grace Ryan Mancuso. She also leaves a close family friend, Carla Venissat.
In addition to loving her family and her heritage, Jean loved her Catholic faith and served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister and would say her rosary very often even until the very end. The family would like to thank Dr. Ron Lewis for his compassionate and professional care along with Melinda Strickland, NPN and the rest of his staff. Also, Dr. Michael Bergeron and as well as heartfelt thanks to the many doctors and staff of M.D. Anderson who helped her over the years with her Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Also, the family would also like to thank Del Marburgh who has provided assistance to Jean and Bill during the past months.
In compliance with state order, her services were a private family gathering. Graveside service will be held at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Whitney Miller will officiate. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church when circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request memorial donations be made to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
Published in American Press on Apr. 20, 2020