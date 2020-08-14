1/1
Shirley Kay Frans-Griffin
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Kay Frans-Griffin, 70, of DeQuincy, passed into the arms of her Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. She was born to her late parents, Cecil and Martha Mitchel on Jan. 10, 1950, in Brady, Texas. Shirley enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, meeting her very close friends at church, and she truly lived her life for Jesus. Shirley loved her three dogs, Rosco, Hewy, and Bella Mae. Most of all, she loved her family very much.
She is survived by her husband, Freddie "Chuck" Griffin; son, Michael Frans Jr. and his wife Leigh Anne; four sisters, Linda, Pat, Tina, Jamie; along with one brother, Robert.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Larry Simpson Jr.; along with two brothers, Tommy and Jerry.
Service will be held at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Lilley officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley.
Services entrusted to Jordan and Amanda Mothershed of Hixson-Snider Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
3377866000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved