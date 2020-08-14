Shirley Kay Frans-Griffin, 70, of DeQuincy, passed into the arms of her Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. She was born to her late parents, Cecil and Martha Mitchel on Jan. 10, 1950, in Brady, Texas. Shirley enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, meeting her very close friends at church, and she truly lived her life for Jesus. Shirley loved her three dogs, Rosco, Hewy, and Bella Mae. Most of all, she loved her family very much.

She is survived by her husband, Freddie "Chuck" Griffin; son, Michael Frans Jr. and his wife Leigh Anne; four sisters, Linda, Pat, Tina, Jamie; along with one brother, Robert.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Larry Simpson Jr.; along with two brothers, Tommy and Jerry.

Service will be held at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Lilley officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley.

Services entrusted to Jordan and Amanda Mothershed of Hixson-Snider Funeral Home.

